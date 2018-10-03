Aston Villa fires manager Steve Bruce after poor results

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has fired Steve Bruce one day after a fan hurled a cabbage at the manager after a poor start to the season for the Championship club.

The central England club, which was relegated from the Premier League to the second tier in 2016, drew with Preston on Tuesday to leave it with only three wins from 11 games.

Bruce, who has won promotion to the Premier League with Birmingham and Hull, replaced Roberto Di Matteo at Villa in October 2016.

Villa thanked Bruce and his coaching staff for their “hard work and commitment” after terminating their contracts.