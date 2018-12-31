Arsenal coach Emery fined after water bottle hits fan

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has been fined 8,000 pounds ($10,200) after kicking a water bottle into the crowd during a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The 47-year-old Spaniard faced the English Football Association charge following the incident at the Amex Stadium.

Emery immediately apologized to a supporter after kicking the bottle into the stand and again went to speak to the home fan at full-time.

“(Emery) accepted the standard penalty,” the FA said in a statement on Monday. “It concerned his conduct during the game against Brighton on 26 December 2018.”

Emery, whose team was thrashed 5-1 at Liverpool on Saturday, avoided any touchline ban and will be free to take the reins against Fulham on New Year’s Day.