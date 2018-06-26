AP PHOTOS: Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup
MOSCOW (AP) France and Denmark played down to expectations to start Day 13 at the World Cup, delivering the tournament’s first goalless game after 36 other matches managed to produce a score. It wasn’t hard to see coming: France had already qualified for the knockout stage, and Denmark needed only a draw to join them and knock out Australia, which fell 2-0 to Peru anyway.
The real drama came later, when Argentina sneaked past Nigeria and into the round of 16 with a late goal for a 2-1 win, and Croatia sent Iceland home with a bruising – and nose-bloodying – 2-1 defeat.
