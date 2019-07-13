Albania club says UEFA 10-year ban on fixing is “prejudiced”

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Skenderbeu club has considered as “prejudiced, unilateral and predetermined” UEFA’s 10-year ban, saying it will appeal the sanction at Switzerland’s Federal Court.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday dismissed Skenderbeu’s appeal against a 10-year exclusion from European competitions and a fine of 1 million euros ($1.13 million) issued by UEFA a year ago.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday, Skenderbeu said the sanctions were based on “alleged public perception” from UEFA inspectors who used “unscrupulous methods” in a process “with not based scientific proof” and “no pure sport analysis.”

Using evidence of betting patterns, UEFA investigators found suspected fixing of two Champions League qualifying games and two Europa League group-stage games in 2015. UEFA also suspected Skenderbeu of helping to fix around 50 domestic matches since 2011.