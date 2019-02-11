Alaves ends winless streak, moves closer to European spots

MADRID (AP) — Alaves defeated Levante 2-0 in the Spanish league on Monday to end a four-match winless streak and move closer to qualififying for European competitions.

The win moved Alaves to sixth place, enough for a Europa League berth next season. It is two points off fourth-placed Sevilla, the last team in the Champions League spots.

Alaves had lost three in a row, being outscored 8-0.

Victor Laguardia scored in the first half and Jony in stoppage time at Mendizorroza Stadium.

“We are in good position in the standings, but it would be a mistake to talk about any goal other than escaping relegation right now,” Laguardia said.

Levante, which won only one of its last nine league matches, dropped to 14th place, four points from the relegation zone.

Defending champion Barcelona has a six-point lead over Real Madrid at the top.