Ajax provisionally suspends coaching staff

AMSTERDAM (AP) Ajax has provisionally suspended coach Marcel Keizer and two of his assistants, including former player Dennis Bergkamp, and will start talks about ending their contracts.

Michael Reiziger, a former Ajax player and currently its youth team coach, will take charge of the senior side on a temporary basis. Reiziger will be assisted by Winston Bogarde, his deputy with the youth team.

Ajax made the announcement Thursday, a day after the team was eliminated from the Dutch Cup.

The team from Amsterdam is second in the Dutch league and will play Willem II at home on Sunday.