After Nazi salute video spreads, Lyon says it will ban fan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lyon is banning a fan from its games for life over an incident in a video spreading online.

The statement from the French club came after a 2-1 victory at Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday when a video was posted on social media of a supporter in the Lyon end performing a Nazi salute.

Lyon didn’t specify the incident but said it was responding to “a video circulating on social networks.”

Once the fan has been identified, Lyon said he will be banned from home games and travel for matches.