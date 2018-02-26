AEK held to 1-1 as PAOK faces sanctions for fan violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Greek title hopeful AEK Athens was held at crosstown rival Atromitos to 1-1 on Monday and leader PAOK faced punishment for fan violence.

Atromitos continued to trouble Greece’s top three and controlled long spells against AEK. Sergio Arujo finally found the net in the 68th minute for AEK on the counterattack after goalkeeper Andreas Gianniotis was caught out of position.

Arujo missed a chance to seal the match moments later. Atromitos equalized through Amr Warda in the 80th.

AEK was one point behind PAOK.

The highly anticipated match in Thessaloniki between host PAOK and Olympiakos on Sunday was called off after visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit in the face by a cash register paper roll thrown from the stands. A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing the roll, police said.

The incident added to the uncertainty in the league, one of the hardest fought in years after long-dominant Olympiakos failed to find form this season, and remains third.

PAOK expects punishment for the violence that could decide the title outcome.

”Once again, the action of one person, one idiot, could mean that the title race will be decided in court,” deputy sports minister Giorgos Vassiliadis said.