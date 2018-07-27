Acosta set for Rapids debut vs. D.C. United

Kellyn Acosta will likely make his MLS debut for the Colorado Rapids when they visit D.C. United in a match between struggling sides on Saturday night.

The Rapids (4-11-5, 20 points) acquired the longtime FC Dallas midfielder on Monday in exchange for forward Dominique Badji, a move that figures to give Acosta more playing time but at a club several rungs lower in the standings.

The 23-year-old Acosta — who made appearances for the United States during their failed campaign to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — had been a fixture for most of the last three seasons in Dallas.

However, he had fallen into a substitute’s role for coach Oscar Pareja in four of the last five games.

“Obviously, leaving a club that I’ve been with for 10 years is definitely a difficult thing to do,” said Acosta, who signed a Homegrown Player contract with Dallas in 2012 after coming out of the team’s youth setup. “But when Colorado came in, I was excited to be here. It’s going to be the next step of my journey, and I’m glad to be a part of the team.”

While Dallas enters the weekend atop the Western Conference standings, Colorado are second from bottom as they prepare to visit the last-place team in the East.

Unlike Colorado, D.C. United at least have the excuse of beginning their season with 12 of 14 on the road before they opened their new stadium with a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on July 14.

But D.C. (3-9-5, 14 points) has lost back-to-back matches since that opener, and still remains 14 points beneath the East playoff line after becoming the last MLS team to reach the midpoint of their schedule. The Rapids are 13 points beneath the line in the West.

“We’ve played 1/8the Red Bulls 3/8 and Atlanta in the last two games,” said D.C. coach Ben Olsen. “Two pretty good teams. There’s some urgency here. But, also sometimes you also have to tip your hat a little bit to the other team.”

Midfielder Paul Arriola will be suspended for D.C. after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to New York. But Russell Canouse (knee) could make his first start of the year after playing in consecutive matches off the bench for his first action of 2018.

For Colorado, Acosta got a half of action with his new teammates in Tuesday’s friendly against Boca Juniors of Argentina. Attacker Giles Barnes could return for his second match with Colorado after he was sidelined following his July 14 debut with an ankle injury.