8-team field set as NWSL opens play with Utah tournament

OL REIGN

2019 RECORD: 10-6-8, finished fourth.

COACH: Farid Benstiti, first season.

KEY PLAYERS: Midfielder Jessica Fishlock, midfielder Allie Long, midfielder Shirley Cruz, forward Jodie Taylor.

WHO IS MISSING: Midfielder Megan Rapinoe opted out of the tournament. Defender Julia Ashley is injured.

WHAT TO EXPECT: There were big changes for the Reign in the offseason. They were purchased by OL Groupe, the parent company of French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais, in December. In January, the team named Farid Benstiti coach to replace Vlatko Andonovski, who became the head coach of the U.S. national team. Benstiti has a wealth of talent to work with despite Megan Rapinoe’s decision to sit out the Challenge Cup. Players to watch include Welsh national Jessica Fishlock and last season’s NWSL Rookie of the Year, Bethany Balcer. Costa Rican Shirley Cruz comes to the United States after extensive experience abroad.