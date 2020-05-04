1999 Women’s World Cup Final USWNT Watch Party with Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain & Kristine Lilly — live!

Come party like it’s 1999 with Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and Kristine Lilly as they watch and relive the U.S. Women’s National Team’s triumph in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final!

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer JP Dellacamera hosts the watch party as other personalities such as Aly Wagner and Danielle Slaton pop by to join the fun. It’s all live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Soccer’s social platforms, the FOX Sports App, and FOX Soccer YouTube!