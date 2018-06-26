PHENOMS: Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano is on a journey to be the best. Phenoms airs all throughout the World Cup on FOX. Brought to you by Verizon #sponsored

[MUSIC PLAYING] - [SPEAKING SPANISH]

INTERPRETER: I was a very rebellious kid. I got mad, I got kicked out of training. When I found out my wife and I were pregnant, I changed my mindset. My wife and my daughter gave me emotional stability, and this is why I'm here today.

[FANS CHEERING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

