PHENOMS: Paulo Dybala
Video Details
Argentina's Paulo Dybala is on a journey to be the best. Watch Phenoms on FOXSports.com, brought to you by Verizon. #Sponsored.
PAULO DYBALA: Unfortunately, I missed the last penalty at the final. I wanted to get past that somehow. So I came up with a celebration.
It's the mask of a gladiator. During hard times, we all must be like warriors. On the pitch we cannot play with masks. But each time I score a goal, that's how I celebrate it.
