In June of 2019, the United States women’s national soccer team traveled to France for the Women’s World Cup, aiming to defend its WWC title from 2015 in Canada.

After finishing 3-0 in Group Play, the USA advanced to the Knockout Stage. The Americans defeated Spain in the Round of 16, setting up a showdown with host France – which defeated Brazil in the Round of 16 – in the quarterfinals.

What ensued was a match for the ages.

And on Saturday night, we relived it on FS1.

We're winding the clocks back again tonighttt… 👀⏪ pic.twitter.com/bPaewKEV0Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 28, 2020

And, luckily for the fans, USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn took over the @FOXSoccer Twitter account to relive the first half with us.

📢 This is a PSA from @beckysauerbrunn: "Get yourself a nice French 🍷, some 🍿 and prep your questions!" She'll answer the best during the first half of USA-France. #AskBecky pic.twitter.com/YXLstnAw57 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Megan Rapinoe got things started with a free kick early in the match to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

The free kick. THAT celebration.@mPinoe got the @USWNT off to a dream start. 👌 pic.twitter.com/7jh8hwODx6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Sauerbrunn shared her thoughts on the goal and what it meant for the Americans to take a lead within the first five minutes of the match:

It certainly helped to gain momentum so early in the game. It also completely changed how France had to play. They had to come after us which allowed us to hit them on the break. https://t.co/6skTLeRnzY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

And although France had home-field advantage…

12/10. As Sam told me after the tournament, "I felt like crying before every game." https://t.co/pJPfAw97MN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

…the United States fans made their presence felt:

Yes! It was amazing. The support all tournament was absolutely fantastic. https://t.co/jjIjmwdxwi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Throughout her Twitter Q & A, Sauerbrunn provided tremendous insight as to what it was like to play in a World Cup environment:

It was near impossible. You have to check your shoulders every few seconds to see where players are at and you have to use a lot of hand signals. #AskBecky https://t.co/LJu698xCvT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

She also shared her thoughts on being a member of the best women’s soccer team in the world:

It's a wild ride. Don't get too high or too low, stay as steady and even-keeled as you can. Show up every day, do the work, get comfortable being uncomfortable, and have fun. https://t.co/43thuqMKEz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

And of course, she took some silly questions and gave some funny answers:

Let's just say everyone had a really, really good time. https://t.co/ZhNbsJnEWt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Sauerbrunn clearly knows how to have a good time and who to have a good time with:

Alyssa because she'd bring a diffuser, she'd have a lot of crosswords, and she'd have a decent stash of beer. https://t.co/RWsIP8dRl8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

She, like all of us, is also looking forward to the end of social distancing, once our country overcomes the coronavirus pandemic:

Any place that makes a decent iced latte. Any Portland coffee shops reading this, feel free to @ me 😉 https://t.co/27nDwFNaLi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Even though she’s been enjoying some major binge-watching:

Just crushed Watchmen, amazing series. Also watched The Outsider and All of Nothing with the All Blacks. Started Tiger King yesterday…wiiiiiild https://t.co/I9L9DKEFrj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Thanks for your time, Becky. You da bomb.

Back to soccer.

Right before halftime, U.S. defender Kelly O’Hara proved to be an immovable force on the field, and Amel Majri of the French national team found out in the worst possible way.

when Amel Majri ran into a brick wall, aka @kelleymohara… 💥😳 pic.twitter.com/7nGidU0gJS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Once the second half started, U.S. defender Crystal Dunn makes an incredible play to save a potential goal for France and preserve the 1-0 lead for the United States.

This recovery and tackle from @crysdunn_19, tho 💨👏 pic.twitter.com/g5pHnT6z7K — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

And in the 65th minute, the winning equation looked like this: Alex Morgan x Tobin Heath + Megan Rapinoe = a trip to the semifinals.

The U.S. would surrender a goal to France in the 81st minute, but their two-goal cushion was enough to seal the victory.

Rapinoe and the USWNT would go on to defeat England in the semifinals by a score of 2-1, before pitching a 2-0 shutout against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final.

What more can you say about the USWNT, other than…