Relive the USA’s win over France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup

In June of 2019, the United States women’s national soccer team traveled to France for the Women’s World Cup, aiming to defend its WWC title from 2015 in Canada.

After finishing 3-0 in Group Play, the USA advanced to the Knockout Stage. The Americans defeated Spain in the Round of 16, setting up a showdown with host France – which defeated Brazil in the Round of 16 – in the quarterfinals.

What ensued was a match for the ages.

And on Saturday night, we relived it on FS1.

And, luckily for the fans, USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn took over the @FOXSoccer Twitter account to relive the first half with us.

Megan Rapinoe got things started with a free kick early in the match to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

Sauerbrunn shared her thoughts on the goal and what it meant for the Americans to take a lead within the first five minutes of the match:

And although France had home-field advantage…

…the United States fans made their presence felt:

 

Throughout her Twitter Q & A, Sauerbrunn provided tremendous insight as to what it was like to play in a World Cup environment:

She also shared her thoughts on being a member of the best women’s soccer team in the world:

And of course, she took some silly questions and gave some funny answers:

Sauerbrunn clearly knows how to have a good time and who to have a good time with:

She, like all of us, is also looking forward to the end of social distancing, once our country overcomes the coronavirus pandemic:

Even though she’s been enjoying some major binge-watching:

Thanks for your time, Becky. You da bomb.

Back to soccer.

Right before halftime, U.S. defender Kelly O’Hara proved to be an immovable force on the field, and Amel Majri of the French national team found out in the worst possible way.

Once the second half started, U.S. defender Crystal Dunn makes an incredible play to save a potential goal for France and preserve the 1-0 lead for the United States.

And in the 65th minute, the winning equation looked like this: Alex Morgan x Tobin Heath + Megan Rapinoe = a trip to the semifinals.

The U.S. would surrender a goal to France in the 81st minute, but their two-goal cushion was enough to seal the victory.

Rapinoe and the USWNT would go on to defeat England in the semifinals by a score of 2-1, before pitching a 2-0 shutout against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final.

What more can you say about the USWNT, other than…

