Relive the United States win over France in the 2019 Women’s World Cup

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup presented the United State’s women’s national team with the opportunity to win their fourth World Cup title and further extend their lead over the world.

And though the USWNT entered the tournament as the favorites, there was still stiff competition on their path to the title, namely the French women’s national team who had home field advantage in this tournament.

The United States and French national teams met in the quarterfinal round of the World Cup and provided an instant classic with the United States edging out a 2-1 victory.

To take a look back at the classic game, United States women’s national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn took over the @FOXSoccer Twitter account to discuss the team’s first half in their match against France.

Megan Rapinoe got things started off for the United States with a free kick to take a 1-0 lead.

The free kick. THAT celebration.@mPinoe got the @USWNT off to a dream start. 👌 pic.twitter.com/7jh8hwODx6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

This early goal from Rapinoe helped calm the nerves a little for the United States and give them the early edge in momentum.

It certainly helped to gain momentum so early in the game. It also completely changed how France had to play. They had to come after us which allowed us to hit them on the break. https://t.co/6skTLeRnzY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Though France had home-field advantage, the United States fans made their presence felt.

Yes! It was amazing. The support all tournament was absolutely fantastic. https://t.co/jjIjmwdxwi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

But make no mistakes, that home-field advantage for the French national team had the United States on their toes.

12/10. As Sam told me after the tournament, "I felt like crying before every game." https://t.co/pJPfAw97MN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Kelly O’Hara was an immovable force on the field, and Amel Majri of the French national team found out in the worst possible way.

when Amel Majri ran into a brick wall, aka @kelleymohara… 💥😳 pic.twitter.com/7nGidU0gJS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stays on top of her teammates during the match, even if they couldn’t quite make out what she was saying at all times.

It's just sounds. Not real words. When it's coherent it's usually about not giving her more to do. SO, I gave her the England penalty, and now she's gone quiet. https://t.co/6y7y1AEPhY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Sauerbrunn signs off at the end of the first half, but before she leaves she has to show off some very important hardware.

The second half started and Crystal Dunn makes an incredible play to save a potential goal from France and preserve the 1-0 lead for the United States.

This recovery and tackle from @crysdunn_19, tho 💨👏 pic.twitter.com/g5pHnT6z7K — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 29, 2020

Alex Morgan to Tobin Heath to Megan Rapinoe. This was the goal that sent the United States women’s national team into the semifinals.