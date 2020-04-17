Chrissy Teigen is officially a fan of ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd’

The Herd with Colin Cowherd gained a famous fan Friday morning, even if it was by accident.

It all started with one of a couch potato’s most-hated occurrences:

my remote died on a show called “the herd” and I’ve never understood something less. the names, the terms, nothing Article continues below ... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

Little did Chrissy know that at that moment, she made Colin’s day.

“This is my favorite tweet in the history of the world … Chrissy, the fact that your remote died, you know what: we all meet people different ways.”

Model and author Chrissy Teigen is famous not only for her stunning looks, but she has become one of America’s most well-known television personalities, starring in shows such as Chrissy’s Court, Lip Sync Battle and America’s Next Top Model.

So apparently, when she was cruising her channel list on Friday morning, her batteries went out, bringing her face-to-face with Colin Cowherd and his sports-centric world.

Teigen, who is never one to shy away from a funny moment, began to weigh in and take Colin’s words to heart:

“There’s something about Wisconsin guys” lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

Colin, as his fans know, is a fan of Wisconsin football players.

Teigen’s remote died around 9:26 a.m., but at 9:48 a.m., she was still locked in with Cowherd.

OH MY GOD IM ON THE HERD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

She finally made it to the big time!

I’m dying. John is gonna be so proud — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

The ‘John’ she is referring to is her husband, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend.

We’re still waiting to hear from John on this topic. He was on Twitter this morning, but only to debut his new song.

We love your music, John – but give us something about Chrissy’s newfound obsession with The Herd!

Back to Teigen and Cowherd, the new dynamic duo of the sports world.

Chrissy is all in now.

I didn’t even know this was live. Do u understand how weird it was to be laying here as he read that. my world exploded — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

She’s back to quoting Colin again.

@theherd I grew up in Seattle and waited 6 hours during all star week to meet him and Edgar Martinez lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

And then, in her final Herd-related tweet of the morning, she gives us this gem.

I like theee man commercials. I want some flex paste despite not having any use for it — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2020

Who knew seven tweets could bring so much joy!

Colin has a new cool story to go home and share with his wife and kids.

As you can see, everyone got a kick out of luring Teigen into The Herd fanbase, including Herd c0-host Joy Taylor and Jason McIntyre, who both want her to remain a part of the posse.

Chrissy!!! 🥰😍 Huge fan! Glad you discovered our show, happy to talk it over with you! 😊 https://t.co/kd5y89o1w0 — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) April 17, 2020

That’s good. I’ll be on there shortly — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) April 17, 2020

Next step: Get Chrissy in-studio in the near future.

For now, we’re just dying for a phone interview.