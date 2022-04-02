FINAL DRAW FOR THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR VIDEOS

FINAL DRAW FOR THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR
Doug McIntyre reacts to the USMNT draw for the FIFA World Cup.

5 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Roberto Martínez on Belgium's group draw and teams' optimism ' FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Hassan Al-Thawadi talks 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, group stage play, and more

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Idris Elba on 2022 FIFA World Cup: 'I can't wait for the England vs. USA game'

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Mexico, Argentina highlight Group C I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani gives his initial reactions to the draw I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Canada feeds off of doubt for 2022 FIFA World Cup - Alexi Lalas I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: USMNT in full Group B draw I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Mascot La'eeb welcomes the world to Qatar I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Mexico's full Group C draw I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Weston McKennie reacts to the United States' group draw

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Is Group C the Group of Death?

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Carli Lloyd describes excitement and joy behind the draw

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu react to USMNT's group draw

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: United States lands in Group B

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Mexico lands in Group C with Argentina I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Gianni Infantino hopes for a tournament of unity

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Alexi Lalas' favorites ft. France, Germany, and more I FOX Soccer

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
World Cup: Doug McIntyre discusses who will step up for USMNT as striker

APRIL 1 Fox Sports
FIFA World Cup Draw: Alexis Lalas breaks down the list of qualified CONMEBOL, AFC and CAF teams I State of the Union

MARCH 31 Fox Sports
