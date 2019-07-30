Tatis Jr., Machado homers not enough as Padres blow early lead vs. Orioles
Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and superstar Manny Machado each homered in the first inning to help spot the Padres a 3-0 lead vs. the Orioles. However, Baltimore stormed back for the 8-5 win.
