Hosmer saves Paddack’s no-hit bid with wild play at first
San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer dove to tag Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas in the sixth to preserve the no-hitter from Chris Paddack. The no-hit bid would end in the eighth inning.
