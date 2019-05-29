Maybin steals 3rd, scores on throwing error in win over Padres
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Austin Hedges
- Cameron Maybin
- FOX Sports San Diego
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- NL
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
-
Cameron Maybin steals 3rd and comes home after Austin Hedges commits a throwing error as the Yankees blank the Padres 6-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618