Padres hit franchise record 7 home runs in 19-4 rout of Blue Jays
- Austin Hedges
- Eric Hosmer
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Hunter Renfroe
- Ian Kinsler
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
- Wil Myers
-
Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe homer twice; Austin Hedges, Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homer to set franchise record with 7 home runs in 19-4 rout of Toronto.
