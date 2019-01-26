Inside San Diego Sports: PGA Tour’s Charley Hoffman
Video Details
PGA tour veteran and San Diego native, Charley Hoffman, tells us his life story and about his charity efforts.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618