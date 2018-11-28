Which Ducks’ players do fans want at their Thanksgiving dinners?
Video Details
Ducks fans tell us which players they would like to have at Thanksgiving as well as what food they would impress them with
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618