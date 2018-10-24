Beverley’s High School Basketball Career
Video Details
Patrick Beverley talks about the success of his high school basketball team and how it brought people from all over the city of Chicago together
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices