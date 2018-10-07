Max Comtois talks about his second career goal
- In the second, Max Comtois, his second career NHL game, you pick up your second career goal. Once you found yourself was on a breakaway, what was going through your mind and what was the game plan as you skated in on Antii Raanta?
- I knew that Fowler had the puck. And I had a step on the D-man. So I just trying to find the puck and just get body position on him. And I didn't know how much time I had left. So I took a shot and it went in. So very happy.
- 2 for 2. Got to like it. In game number one in San Jose, your folks didn't have a chance to get there. But they are in the stands tonight. How much more special is that to be able to score a goal in front of them?
- It's nice. It's always fun to have my family close to me. And, yeah, this one was for them. They missed the first one. But, yeah, no, very happy that I scored.
