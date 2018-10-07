- I think the NHL today is all about creating space. Like offense and defensively taking away space. So I think every day presents a new challenge, and you've got to make the most of it. But at the end of the day, it's just try to stay where your feet are. I think today offers a different kind of opportunity and challenge than San Jose did, so it's up to us to take it.

- It's a fast pace here, and obviously you don't really have time to think very much. You have to make quick plays. And it's all about positioning. But every game I feel better, every game I try to improve myself. And it's going to be another different game tonight, and we've got to be ready.

- Yeah, just the same thing I've been doing the whole camp. You're just trying to get better each and every day. And like you said, first game out of the way, and now it's time to keep playing my game, and show what I have, and keep improving.

- It's one step to play in the first game, and the next steps are now to maintain your position with our group, and just start to grow your game and feel comfortable with it. And we're not going to put a lot of pressure on them from that standpoint. But again, we know that they have qualified, and they've earned the opportunity. And we're going to try and continue to feed them as much as they can take.