ANNOUNCER 1: Back in the building where they were swept out in first round. And a little redemption for the Ducks.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, how about Max Comtois and the start that he had? First shift of his NHL career, he scores. Rickard Rackell, the first power play goal. The Montour goal was an absolute shocker. Gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead. They would expand that lead with a Henrique power play goal. Carter Rowney would wrap things up, of course, with a late empty net goal.

But Max Comtois is interesting. Only played 11 minutes and 16 seconds. Made his presence known. Just 19 years of age. He's looking more and more comfortable. Says he's starting to feel good about his game. And there's a lot to like in this young man's game. He thinks the game well. He releases pucks quickly. Huge scorer, of course, in the Quebec Major Junior League.

It's been a relatively easy transition for Max Comtois. And it's something that you don't say about young players very often. So I think Randy Carlyle, the whole Ducks organization, is real excited about the future for Comtois.