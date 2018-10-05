- Well, Coach, with a bye week, I know it's been a little bit of time. But let's go back to your win against Eastern Michigan, and take a look at what you felt the Aztecs did well offensively.

- Well, I'd like to show you a couple things that our offensive staff does a really good job of. Obviously, we're a running team. So if you get some defensive backs to overreact to the run, like they do here. You'll see this guy right here really start working the run, and that guy really start working the run. And you'll see us fake a lead play right there, and everybody's chasing the running back.

Our quarterback, this is called a bootleg, comes out on a naked bootleg. OK? Because we knew everybody would chase the ball. So what happens back here is on this side we lose a guy. Their guy on defense loses our guy on offense.

And so the bootleg opens up, and you see it's a flood route. We have a shallow route, we have a medium route, and we have a deep route. And Eastern Michigan did a nice job on the shallow and the middle route, but the guy that had that deep route is all lost. He's lost and he's beat by five or six yards.

Now Ryan Agnew makes a nice throw here, just as he's getting hit by a defender. Puts it right on the money, and we have a touchdown.

Now we are going to see the same thing. They're trying to play a lot of man coverage back here, which most people do against us because that gets more guys near the line of scrimmage for the running game. OK?

Now we confuse them. This is really a simple deal. We confuse them. Where they have three guys covering three, we send them over to the other side. Now they should, this guy probably should have stayed over here, and it should have been two-on-two and two-on-two.

But they get confused in coverage just by a simple motion. And this is all our staff figuring this out. So that they leave Busbee right here completely wide open with nobody covering him. And then Ryan makes a nice throw, and it's a nice catch, and that's an easy touchdown.

And sometimes when people wonder why a guy is so wide open, it's just a guy making a mental error. But a lot of that is film study that our offensive staff did to set that up.

- And so Ryan sees that confusion almost instantly.

- Almost instantly. He knows this guy's not supposed to come over to cover him. He's supposed to stay back here and cover these two. So he knows right from the jump that one of those two guys over there is going to be free.

Now what you see on this tight angle is a real nice job by Isaac Lessard getting the blitzer right there, and giving Ryan enough room to throw the ball.

- Coach, you got the job done, clearly, offensively. But I know the defense impressed you as well. What did you see that you liked?

- Well, I thought we did a couple really nice things. And we're going to see them.

And one of them is right here. It's 3rd and 7 right here. You see where they are on the field. They're getting ready to score something, either a touchdown or a field goal. And we are a little bit on our heels right now.

And we bring a blitz. We bring a corner blitz. This is Kyree Woods right here, and he's our right corner. And he comes on a corner blitz. And you'll see, as we bring another guy with him, you'll see the running back here doesn't know which one to block.

And he's smart. He's going to block the inside one of the blitz. But Kyree is fast enough to get there. And we're playing man coverage here, and they're going to pick us off right here.

But he's fast enough to get there, to get to the quarterback before he throws it. Hits him before he is arm comes forward, causes a fumble. We recover the fumble, and, obviously, they don't score, and it's a big momentum change in the game.

Now, probably the biggest play of the game is in overtime. OK, this is the second-down play in overtime. And I've talked about this a lot, but I want everybody to understand what's going on.

OK, what you see here is a two-deep zone. You've got guys in the flat, you've got guys in the curls, and you got a hold player right here. These two guys are deep-half guys. So the way they work on these deep-half guys is they'll put a guy in front of this guy and a guy behind this guy. OK?

So this guy has to take away the inside first. So this guy will break off. They'll bring a short route right here, as we see, right there. And that is to entice the corner to jump the short route.

Now the deep route will force this guy, and you'll see him give a little stick to this guy to set him. And he'll run away from this guy, and the throw's right here. A veteran corner, and this is Darren Hall, who's not a veteran, will make the quarterback look at the receiver and make it look like he's going to jump the guy in the flat. And then, as this quarterback starts to throw the deep one, he'll feath-- we call this feather. He'll feather back into the corner route and intercept the ball.

Now when we look at the tight end, that's a great play. And obviously, we kicked the field goal and won the game, and that was a great interception. Now everybody saw this, and everybody was happy and charging around and all that. But I'm going to show you why he threw it back, why he did not know which guy to throw it to.

This is Myles Cheatum right here. And we have a little twist, in the past rush right here, between him and the defensive end. He's playing nose tackle. But watch him beat the offensive tackle and be in the quarterback's face right there as he's throwing the ball.

So the quarterback had no idea that, when he first looked, the cornerback was on the out. He had no idea that Darren Hall feathered back into the corner route. So the pressure on the quarterback has as much to do with it as anything.

