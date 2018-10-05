Ducks players take the 90’s challenge
Aqua, Warheads, Pop Rocks and Bop-It, what's more 90's than that?
EMILY HARLAN: Because the Ducks are celebrating their 25th anniversary, we thought we'd have some fun in the 90s. Is this true?
- Possibly.
- Are you an Aqua fan?
- Who wasn't?
EMILY HARLAN: If I was to play Aqua on my phone, would you be able to guess which it was?
- Maybe.
- Let's just go with this one.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Barbie girl.
[LAUGHTER]
- That was like two seconds.
- Yeah. Yeah.
EMILY HARLAN: OK, last one.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- This is Candy Man.
EMILY HARLAN: I'm very impressed.
- We have some 90s thing here. If you would like to a 90s challenge, we have Pop Rocks here and we have Warheads here.
- Yep.
EMILY HARLAN: Or you can do the Bob It challenge.
- I'll do the warhead. Are you doing it too?
EMILY HARLAN: OK. Yes. And we're going against each other.
- Let's go with the Pop Rocks then.
- OK. We're going. Go.
[POPPING SOUNDS]
- I just went right for it there.
- You did. You did. I'm impressed.
[CLOCK TICKING]
- How do you know when you break a face?
- I wouldn't take that big of a bite normally. It all kind of came out.
EMILY HARLAN: OK.
[CLOCK TICKING]
- I can feel like in my cheeks. This one's not-- it's done.
- Not as aggressive. You want another one?
- No.
[DISAPPOINTED SIGH]
- No, you're going like this.
- You're feeling it. You're feeling it.
- All the sour is already gone.
- You can one up all of your teammates and do all three at the same time.
- It's going to be electric in here. Oh shoot.
[BOP IT]
EMILY HARLAN: I got you.
[TWIST IT]
[PULL IT]
[TWIST IT]
[TWIST IT]
[TWIST IT]
- They're going nuts, man. It's popping in my throat.
EMILY HARLAN: You definitely showed up all of your teammates. Like, just crushed it on that. Everyone else--
- Was it worth it? No.
EMILY HARLAN: That's it. That's all we got for you today.
- Crushed it?
EMILY HARLAN: You crushed it.
- Thanks. Got some good footage?
- Yes, I think so. I think we do.
