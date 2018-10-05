EMILY HARLAN: Because the Ducks are celebrating their 25th anniversary, we thought we'd have some fun in the 90s. Is this true?

- Possibly.

- Are you an Aqua fan?

- Who wasn't?

EMILY HARLAN: If I was to play Aqua on my phone, would you be able to guess which it was?

- Maybe.

- Let's just go with this one.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Barbie girl.

[LAUGHTER]

- That was like two seconds.

- Yeah. Yeah.

EMILY HARLAN: OK, last one.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- This is Candy Man.

EMILY HARLAN: I'm very impressed.

- We have some 90s thing here. If you would like to a 90s challenge, we have Pop Rocks here and we have Warheads here.

- Yep.

EMILY HARLAN: Or you can do the Bob It challenge.

- I'll do the warhead. Are you doing it too?

EMILY HARLAN: OK. Yes. And we're going against each other.

- Let's go with the Pop Rocks then.

- OK. We're going. Go.

[POPPING SOUNDS]

- I just went right for it there.

- You did. You did. I'm impressed.

[CLOCK TICKING]

- How do you know when you break a face?

- I wouldn't take that big of a bite normally. It all kind of came out.

EMILY HARLAN: OK.

[CLOCK TICKING]

- I can feel like in my cheeks. This one's not-- it's done.

- Not as aggressive. You want another one?

- No.

[DISAPPOINTED SIGH]

- No, you're going like this.

- You're feeling it. You're feeling it.

- All the sour is already gone.

- You can one up all of your teammates and do all three at the same time.

- It's going to be electric in here. Oh shoot.

[BOP IT]

EMILY HARLAN: I got you.

[TWIST IT]

[PULL IT]

[TWIST IT]

[TWIST IT]

[TWIST IT]

- They're going nuts, man. It's popping in my throat.

EMILY HARLAN: You definitely showed up all of your teammates. Like, just crushed it on that. Everyone else--

- Was it worth it? No.

EMILY HARLAN: That's it. That's all we got for you today.

- Crushed it?

EMILY HARLAN: You crushed it.

- Thanks. Got some good footage?

- Yes, I think so. I think we do.