- Here's Andy Green.

- Yeah, a good way to end it. Great hustle play from Manny. I know he was kicking himself on the one earlier, like a couple of things before that. Got on base all day.

Hit a really nice baseball game, and-- but I know he's kicking himself on that one where he rounded second-- rounded third, hesitated for a second. And that was just-- that's a perfect aggressive read in that situation in the 10th or 11th. I'm not sure what inning we played in anymore, but it was a good way to end, for sure.

REPORTER: Your team has continued to fight, an important thing to see out of the character of these young players.

- Yeah, these guys-- they love baseball, love being here, love representing the city. Isn't what we want it to be yet, but the fight that's inside of them-- it's encouraging. It's good to see.

There was some positive things that happened. It happened again today. Joey Lucchesi was really solid today, frustrated. I know he gave up that second home run. Wanted to get the win on his last day out there, but another really good outing from him, one of his better ones in his last few.

REPORTER: What does that showed about the 86th time he's facing [INAUDIBLE]? It seems like he's gotten better and better against them the last couple of times.

- Yeah, definitely feel like his command was there today. Really locating pitches better than he has. He felt like he was on the edges with the fastball more than he had been.

Austin does a really nice job with him back there. They have a really nice chemistry, working together, and he blocked very well for him. You throw so many [INAUDIBLE] in the dirt for Chase that you got to block well, and he did that very, very well for him.

REPORTER: What does Maton need to do in the offseason, going into next season, to make days like this more on record?

ANDY GREEN: I mean, he's going to work. I know we've got some stuff mapped out for him, and he's excited about it and work he's been put in. And mostly going to be on the offensive side of the game for him. I feel like he can defend center field with anybody right now, and we're encouraged-- it was a great day for him. Hopefully, like, fires him up going into the off season, excites him about work he's going to put in and stuff he's known he wants to work on. So for us, I mean, he's got every chance in the world to be, like, right there in the center of everything we do, and he was right in the middle of everything today.

REPORTER: You've had a whole year of Joey Lucchesi. What's been the most exciting thing, or encouraging thing, that you've seen from him?

- There's a lot of fun things that come from him. He's just fun being around. He asked me before the first-- his first at-bat today, said if he walks, can I put my a-swing on him right away? I want to fire one off on him, and his a-swing was a check swing.

He's got a great temperament, good personality. He's a fun kid to be around, but he doesn't flinch on the mound. Everybody throughout the course of the year's going to have one of those games that just goes sideways on him, but he never, like overall, like the character of him, is like, he gets in those tough situations. He fights his way out of them. He does it again and again and again.

You look up at the end of the year, and you're seeing Robbie Ray on the other side, who's, you know, was a borderline Cy Young candidate last year. Their numbers are very comparable. Robbie Ray's punching out a few more, but those ERA numbers aren't very far off. There's a lot of things that aren't very far off between those two, and nobody's putting him in a Cy Young candidate right now. But you know, he stacked up well enough to beat a very good pitcher today, and he's done that again and again for us.

REPORTER: The home run, the triple, the speed that wins the game. Does this kind of encapsulate what Manny can be for you guys when he is on his a-game?

- Yeah, he can-- there's things he can do that very few guys can do. The triple is indicative of that as much as anything. That ball smoked in that gap. You know, a few guys, him and Travis Jankowski, Wil Myers, probably turned that into a triple, but I mean, those guys turn it into an easy triple.

And Mannie's got that ability to put the ball in play, and just got to get him squaring up more baseballs more consistently. But I'm thrilled for him. He works so hard. Such a good kid. So thrilled for him to end the season this way.

REPORTER: How did that dash home unfold for you? Looked like he started to go, stopped, and went.

- Yeah, he just hesitated long enough for when Murphy threw the ball to first base, he could take off. I thought the timing of it, from my vantage point, looked really good. It was a good response for him from the inning before, when he wasn't as aggressive.

So thrilled with the steal second base. He's had a lot of those slides where he stopped up short. He actually slid over top of the base, so we're looking for some small victories along the way, and that was as big a thing to me as I saw today. It's like, we've pushed him forward on sliding, and he fired off a great slide. I know that sounds like a small thing, but it's a big thing.

REPORTER: Andy, I know it's early, and the game just ended, but one of your main questions heading into the next season is catcher. You have to viable candidates. Kind of walk us through how you think the organization is going to handle that and what factors will come into the decision [INAUDIBLE].

- I think in Austin Hedges' case, he's proved he can handle it back there, and in Francisco Mejia's case, he's got a world of potential inside of him to do some special things back there. So how that sorts out through the offseason is we're thrilled we've got both of them right now. And don't know what playing time looks like next year, but there's, you know, there's going be some competition in camp, and there's going to be some expectation for guys that have to rise up and make a club. And I'm sure we'll look externally as well, with maybe a veteran back to the mix. But those two guys, we're very excited about, and we won't be making a decision on September 30th on who gets the nod.

REPORTER: From your perspective, do you think a decision has to be made, or can they both survive and thrive on this team in maybe flipping positions, alternating? Or do you think you need one solid catcher?

- Yeah, they both can thrive on this club. I think we saw it to a degree in this month, but there's more that we can do from a versatility perspective if we feel it's in our best interest to get them both on the club. So we'll cross that bridge when we get there. That's not something we're going to think about today.

REPORTER: How busy is your offseason? What do you plan on doing?

- I think my children say I don't have an offseason. So we'll catch our breath a little bit next week, but there's a lot of work to do. We're not where we want to be, and people in this city deserve us to be better-- deserve for us to be better, and we'll continue to do everything we possibly can. There's work being put in, and we're excited about the future. We're not where we want to be, so that's not resting in the offseason because of that.