- Yeah, I mean, I think you learn a lot, obviously, winning and losing. Sometimes, you learn more, you know, like in a losing season than when you're winning ballgames. So I think you always, you know, draw some things from the year. I think, you know, we've talked about throughout, for us, the most important thing is development of our players, and I think we saw some positive in that direction this year. [INAUDIBLE] see some guys that, you know, [INAUDIBLE] look to get better here as we go forward, but I think a lot to build on as well.

- As-- any certain players in mind that you felt like really made some progress this year, maybe Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes?

- Yeah, I think you definitely hit two guys. I think the last, you know, few months of this season for both those guys, I think, were big positives, and Connor made some, you know, adjustments at the plate. You know, we've all seen, like, his physical ability, and you know, seen that success he's had in the minor leagues and has started to carry over here to the big leagues. Franmil, you know, breaking into the big leagues for his rookie year, was-- you know, he showed that he's a major league hitter, you know, and I think the adjustments he made from the time he went down to the minor leagues to coming back up were meaningful, and something for him to build on this offseason as well.

- As far as the young pitching goes, I think you maybe anticipated it was going to be a little bit of a push for some of these guys. How did you think they responded, and did they show you what they needed to in terms of making the adjustments moving forward?

- Yeah, I think-- again, I think, most of the time, when you throw young starting pitchers in the mix, you know, I think you're-- you know, it's-- really, it's the best level in the world. And it's-- you know, they've had a ton of success in the minor leagues, but to go against the best hitters, I think, was a really good experience for that group. And you know, sitting down and visiting with those guys a little bit in the last week or so and hearing their takeaways, I think they learned a lot. You know, I think they learned a lot about themselves as, you know, as pitchers and what they need to do to get better, and I think they're going to take those experiences into the offseason, you know, and come back as, you know, a lot better pitchers [INAUDIBLE] year.

He wants to be part of a winning situation. I think he sees, you know, some-- you know, I think the groundwork laid here. I think he wants to be part of that here going forward. And I think the role is going to be a big part for him as well.

You know, he's not-- he's 29, 30 years old, you know, in the next few years, and I think, you know, he knows he has a lot of good baseball. We've seen that here this year, and I think that'll be a big part of the discussion for us. Obviously, you have to line up from a financial standpoint, from a year standpoint, but probably [INAUDIBLE] is exactly what role he's willing to do, what role fits, and what role works for us. But I think-- you know, I think those'll be good conversations here in the next.