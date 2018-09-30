- Thank you, Jessie. We are with the hero of the ballgame-- Manny Margot. David Long, you're going to help us out. Manny, congratulations. Is there any better way to win the last game of the season than in walk-off fashion.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, it was awesome. I think it was something that was really fun, really important. We were able to play hard and get that win in the last inning.

- OK, Whoa.

[LAUGHTER/CHEERS]

Nice job, Franmil. You avoided it earlier, but they caught up to you. There was no escaping the Gatorade bath, huh?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- You had to give me a sign and let me get away-- run away from that.

- What was more exciting for you, today, Manny-- the home run, the triple, or the Gatorade bath, here, to end the season?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, I think it was, you know, that game-tying run and getting the game winning run, right there. So a lot of fun, and we were able to keep going from that.

- Manny, all season long, this team has never quit. Just another example of that?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, I think you always have to fight. You always have to battle, and I think that's something that we did, today.

- Manny, your thoughts on these incredible fans that supported you guys all season?

- I want to say thank you, guys, for support every year. So I love you guys.

- Manny, congratulations. Thanks so much.

- Thank you.