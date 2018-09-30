Manuel Margot talks about his big day & game-winning dash home
Manuel Margot talks about his big day & game-winning dash home
- Thank you, Jessie. We are with the hero of the ballgame-- Manny Margot. David Long, you're going to help us out. Manny, congratulations. Is there any better way to win the last game of the season than in walk-off fashion.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- Yeah, it was awesome. I think it was something that was really fun, really important. We were able to play hard and get that win in the last inning.
- OK, Whoa.
[LAUGHTER/CHEERS]
Nice job, Franmil. You avoided it earlier, but they caught up to you. There was no escaping the Gatorade bath, huh?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- You had to give me a sign and let me get away-- run away from that.
- What was more exciting for you, today, Manny-- the home run, the triple, or the Gatorade bath, here, to end the season?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- Yeah, I think it was, you know, that game-tying run and getting the game winning run, right there. So a lot of fun, and we were able to keep going from that.
- Manny, all season long, this team has never quit. Just another example of that?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- Yeah, I think you always have to fight. You always have to battle, and I think that's something that we did, today.
- Manny, your thoughts on these incredible fans that supported you guys all season?
- I want to say thank you, guys, for support every year. So I love you guys.
- Manny, congratulations. Thanks so much.
- Thank you.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices