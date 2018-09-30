MUST WATCH: Padres win on walk-off strikeout

ANNOUNCER 1: Got him. Pitch scoots away, and Margot does not try and score. Now he's coming home! Throw, double clutch, game over! Padres win it!

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

MAN: That was awesome.

ANNOUNCER 2: About three and half hours after game 162 starts. It comes to a close in a very odd fashion.

