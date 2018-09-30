MUST WATCH: Padres win on walk-off strikeout
Video Details
MUST WATCH: Padres win on walk-off strikeout
ANNOUNCER 1: Got him. Pitch scoots away, and Margot does not try and score. Now he's coming home! Throw, double clutch, game over! Padres win it!
[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]
MAN: That was awesome.
ANNOUNCER 2: About three and half hours after game 162 starts. It comes to a close in a very odd fashion.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices