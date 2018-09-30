[MUSIC PLAYING] - Yeah, Nixy didn't look too particularly sharp. That first inning was quick. It was efficient, and then after that, it kind of was really turning over his change-up, kind of yanking a few of them, and just having a hard time overall commanding the baseball.

And that's a rougher way for him to end the season, and there's a lot of work out in front of him to do to be right in the mix for our guys next year, coming out of spring training. So he can do it, but it probably wasn't the way he would want a season.

INTERVIEWER: Is it going to be fatigue at this point of the season for him? Or was he just trying to do too much when he started for the year?

- It shouldn't be fatigue at all. He had a good break to start the season. His innings aren't at a point where we were worried about him at all. So it's just executing at the big league level.

It sometimes takes a little while to get. I think we saw that with Eric Lauer. And then we saw how he finished in September, too. He had a really kind of tough start and finished really strong.

So Jacob didn't have that much time, but he did show some things in different starts that we like a lot.

INTERVIEWER: As far as the offense goes tonight-- trouble with the curve ball again, tonight?

- Yeah, a little bit. I loved Javi Guerra's at-bats, first off. Like, I thought he had some really good at-bats, today-- RBI single from him, walks from him. Hunter took some walks.

I thought Franmil got some pitches that he'd love to have back-- and just kind of hit those on the ground. You know, it wasn't the chase as much as we've done against Godley in the past.

We had some pitches to hit, and we hit them into the ground. Hos obviously had a good day at the plate, and that was good to see. And I think Brito made a big catch on Freddy's ball out in right center, too.

So not quite that rough against Godley, but just had chances-- didn't cash in.

INTERVIEWER: But in between, is this just kind of a testament to a rookie trying to establish himself in his first in the big leagues?

- Yeah, I think that's fair. And you know, it's a short history of outings in the minor leagues. He's here really, really quickly. It's a narrative we say a lot, right now. But he really is, and it's learning on the job.

And you know, he's got a lot of lessons to take with him into the off season. He'll have an opportunity, coming into spring to prove himself-- that he's taken some steps forward. And where he goes will be based on how hard he works this off season.

INTERVIEWER: What have you noticed about Makita this month since he's been back?

- I haven't been very good at getting him consistent work. But when I've given him 10 and 14 days off, he's come out and filled up the strike zone, put the ball in really well.

He was really good again, today. It seemed some confidence and just ease on the mound. And he's thrown the ball really well for us in those few outings he's gotten in September.