WATCH: Manuel Margot, Eric Hosmer highlight Padres offense in 5-4 loss
ANNOUNCER: --just love to spin it.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Margot spins that one into the right center field gap. That will get down for a base hit and more. Ellis, going to score easily. Spangenberg right behind him. Manuel's got all the wheels in the world. He will make it to third easily, with the two-run triple.
[CHEERS]
ANNOUNCER: Padres are the board, here in the fourth.
ANNOUNCER: Hey, if a pitcher throws a lot of fastballs, you hunt the fastball.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER: Hosmer well struck the other way. Peralta, racing back. This one is going to go! Home run for Eric Hosmer.
[CHEERS]
There you go-- number 18 for Hos. And the Padres are back within a run, here in the eighth.
[CHEERS]
ANNOUNCER: Another opposite field blast for the Padre first baseman.
[CHEERS]
