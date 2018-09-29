- Mike, thanks so much. Freddy, congratulations. It's not the first walk-off in your career. But they never get old, do they?

- Never get old, man. I'm just happy we got the win. Happy we can go home now.

- Freddy, you've been on absolute fire lately. Have you done anything different here the last couple of weeks to put such a great end to the season for yourself?

- I mean, just trying to get good at-bats. Try to see the ball [INAUDIBLE] and try to pick a pitch to hit. I get one good in my last at-bat. And I get the double.

- Does it get easier or tougher when you're having your seventh and eighth at-bat of a ball game? Are you tired or are you actually seeing so many pitches that it's a little easier?

- Tougher. I think, everybody was tired already. And Javy did a pretty good job of getting on base. The pitcher did do a pretty good job. We played defense. And we won the game.

- How about Hunter Renfroe coming off the bench with that big pinch home run?

- Unbelievable. It was unbelievable. Everybody was like surprised. And he's a really good player.

- Freddy, last question. That was an amazing catch that you made out there in the seventh inning. Do you ever surprise yourself with some of the plays that you are able to make-- your back to home plate?

- I don't know, man. I just try to catch the ball. And try to do the best for my teammates.

- Enjoy the celebration, Freddy. Great job.

- Thank you.

- Mike back over to you.