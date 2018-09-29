WATCH: Freddy Galvis walks it off for the Padres in the 15th inning
Video Details
WATCH: Freddy Galvis walks it off for the Padres in the 15th inning
[CROWD MURMURING] [BAT CRACKING]
ANNOUNCER: Hard hit, right field. That's a base hit. Might go to the corner.
[CROWD CHEERING]
Guerra rounding second. Javy Guerra's gonna be waved by Glenn Hoffman. Guerra is rounding third. The throw to the plate not in time, and the Padres win it in the 15th. Freddy Galvis does it.
