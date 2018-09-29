WATCH: Jose Pirela hits game-tying home run in the 7th
COMMENTATOR 1: Pirela launches one towards left. This game is tied.
[CROWD CHEERS]
5th of the year for Jose Pirela. Homered on Monday night in San Francisco. Now he does it here. First pitch of the 7th inning. That'll do.
COMMENTATOR 2: Looked like a little cement mixer. Not a lot of break at all. And right into the swing, Pat. Boy, I'll tell you what. Long stride, front foot hitting, went out and got it. And, you know, I've got line drive [INAUDIBLE] I've got home run.
