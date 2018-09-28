Parker Baldwin on playing for the Aztecs
Parker Baldwin reflects on playing with the Aztecs and his time as SDSU
COMMENTATOR: Wearing number 33, Parker Baldwin is a safety from Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Entering his senior season on the mesa, Baldwin has played in all 41 games since he first arrived on campus in 2015.
PARKER BALDWIN: I'm so proud to wear the San Diego State and represent the Aztecs and especially how far we've come. I mean, I got here, and we hadn't won a championship in a couple years. And then we came in here right away, won a championship, won another championship.
[CHANTING]
You know, it just makes me proud to see how far the program's come. I want to see the program continue to just get better and better.
And I want to come back 10 years down the road and hopefully see us in a new stadium and, you know, hopefully playing against more Pac 12 schools, maybe in a different conference. So you know, that'd be great.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices