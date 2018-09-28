COMMENTATOR: Wearing number 33, Parker Baldwin is a safety from Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Entering his senior season on the mesa, Baldwin has played in all 41 games since he first arrived on campus in 2015.

PARKER BALDWIN: I'm so proud to wear the San Diego State and represent the Aztecs and especially how far we've come. I mean, I got here, and we hadn't won a championship in a couple years. And then we came in here right away, won a championship, won another championship.

[CHANTING]

You know, it just makes me proud to see how far the program's come. I want to see the program continue to just get better and better.

And I want to come back 10 years down the road and hopefully see us in a new stadium and, you know, hopefully playing against more Pac 12 schools, maybe in a different conference. So you know, that'd be great.

[MUSIC PLAYING]