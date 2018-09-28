- Let's dive into the specifics here. You have this river park. What's really going to be available for the citizens of San Diego?

- We're excited about the river park and all that it's going to offer the citizens of San Diego. It addresses a key flooding hydrology issue that we have on the site. But it's also going to provide park space for not only the people that live and work in the future SDSU Mission Valley, but it also is key for Mission Valley as a whole.

It's really under parked as it is. So this allows all the folks that live in San Diego to come in, engage with the river. The whole site as we've designed, it's going to be over 50% parks, paseos, as you look at not just the river park, but the future campus and other areas around the stadium as well.

RICH OHRNBERGER: When you have space like that and you have football to be played, there's a stadium that needs to be there. And so, multi-use. Explain exactly what you mean by that, joint-use stadium.

- Well, I think it's important to recognize that it's a community stadium. We're building it for the community of San Diego because we know that this is, you know, no one's really going to come out-- come back in and probably build another stadium any time soon. And we want to address the full needs of the community. So it's built for Aztec football certainly-- seven, eight times a year.

But then we want domestic soccer leagues. We want international soccer. We want concerts, dirt shows. I think I said it earlier. You name it, and we'll host it.

So, a lot of events that can come to the stadium. It can be used 365 days a year. There will be a hotel conference center across the street. There will be bars and restaurants adjacent to it as well. So it'll be a great place to come, not only on a game day, but for some of the other smaller events that you'll have there.

- There's been a rallying cry around SDSU at Mission Valley. It's got to feel very good as the athletic director of this school to see how many people are supporting this vision.

J. D. WICKER: Yeah, it's great. It's been good to see that a lot of groups in town have come out in favor of San Diego State University, having the opportunity to purchase the property at fair market value from the city. And we're excited about what we can in turn do for the city. We're already a $5.67 billion economic impact generator to the city.

So imagine if we're able to go down into Mission Valley and expand the institution, build out mixed-use retail and residential, what that economic impact will look like then, the tax revenue that will go to the city, the opportunities for people to come down and interact in the river park. So we're really excited about the things we can do for San Diego.