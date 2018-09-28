RICH OHRNBERGER: Sitting alongside JD Wicker, athletic director at San Diego State University, and the vision at Mission Valley. November's a very important month. Why say yes to this plan?

JOHN DAVID WICKER: Understanding what all SDSU means to the community of San Diego. 60% of our living alumni are here in San Diego, which is somewhere in the neighborhood of 200,000 people. So if you're going to a meeting, or you're going somewhere where there's any group of people, I almost guarantee that there's one if not more San Diego graduates.

As you look across the region at the leaders in business, the leaders in local government, they're San Diego graduates there. And you know, we kicked off the I Am SDSU campaign a couple of weeks ago. We handed out 15,000 scarves at the game on Saturday.

As you look at those commercials, it's leaders in the community. It's Jerry Sanders. It's Ralph Rubio, who's feeding San Diego. There's researchers both in the lab and down at the river restoring the river. Nurses, so we want to make sure the folks of San Diego do recognize how important San Diego State is to the community. And all the things that we're going to be able to do if we have the opportunity to move in the Mission Valley.

RICH OHRNBERGER: So if proposition G wins, and the process begins, what happens first?

JOHN DAVID WICKER: Obviously, if we get the opportunity in November to purchase the property, we'll have to do the negotiation with the city council and the mayor's office. So they're all involved. And at the same time, we'll be going through our full sequel process. So we'll do a full environmental impact review, which will include looking at the traffic impacts in Mission Valley.

That will inform us how much money that will have to spend on traffic mitigation. We don't get to decide that number. The environmental impact review does. Hopefully, both of those takes somewhere probably a little over a year. So in early 2020, we would be ready to put a shovel in the ground, and start building a river, park, and a stadium.

The hope is the stadium opens in 2022. We figure about 24 months, so it should be ready to go with football in 2022. And then somewhere in that time frame, you're starting to build out the residential area and the campus area. So we'll have building on the site as soon as we can get it on there. And start that process to get a campus built, residential built, stadium going, and a river park, which will be great for San Diego to get this going quickly.