RICH OHRNBERGER: Welcome to Aztec Football with Rocky Long. A very special presentation tonight. It is an absolute honor. Rich Ohrnberger here, alongside president of San Diego State University, Adela De La Torre. I'm very excited to have you here and I wont take all of your time here but I do need to take some of your time. I have to ask you first and foremost about your vision for San Diego State.

DR. ADELA DE LA TORRE: Well, I think we're really at this important pivotal time of the university. We have an opportunity to expand our campus with the Mission Valley Plan and provide opportunities for almost 20,000 students. I mean, last year we had 94,000 applicants for a position at San Diego State. So when you think about how many people in the region and how many people in the country want to come to San Diego State, it really speaks a lot about this important university.

So that combined with the fact that we are an economic engine for the region makes a transformation for us in the future a critical point for me, as president of the university.

- You just launched the I am SDSU campaign. And I love the scarfs, by the way. I'd like one. But aside from that, what can you tell us about the campaign?

- Well, the I am SDSU campaign is really to remind people that Aztecs are everywhere and they come in all shapes and colors. Some may be CEOs of companies. Some individuals may be in the military. Other folks may be working in theater and art. We have so many people across every profession in San Diego and beyond that we wanted people to remember how important this institution is for the community, as well as for the nation.

- Its election season again and there is a competing ballot. Stadium site development is really the key figure in this whole debate. I know the university is a public entity and it cannot campaign for any ballot in particular, but I'd love to clear up some claims, if that's OK with you?

- Yes. First of all, it's important to understand the FTSU initiative is not the same as the Mission Valley Site Plan. What I'm engaged in is discussing the future of the university through the Mission Valley Site Plan, which is probably a once in a lifetime transformative event for this campus. It's similar to what happened at UC San Diego in the 1960s, when they first received, you know, their land from the federal government.

And so this is going to allow us to bring the stadium, bring the Innovation Center, bring the housing and bring the park to the community and create the kind of economic engine of growth that we so badly need for this region and for the country.

- There's been a lot of talk about this topic. In the simplest terms, help me with this. What is SDSU Mission Valley?

- SDSU Mission Valley is really the plan to grow the university so that we can provide the types of opportunities, not only for our students, but our faculty, and create a vision for this community that allows us to use the stadium for everybody. And that includes not only for sports, football, soccer, but also for conferences, for conventions, and for educational purposes as well.

It also provides an opportunity for us to really think thoughtfully about how we're going to develop this new park plan. And it really is going to create a long term impact for the next 120 years for our community where education will be critical to the success of the future workforce of San Diego.

- Education begets everything. And campus expansion is a key to this-- this whole site plan, right?

- Absolutely if we don't expand we will be limited in-- by growth because of the small footprint we have right now in San Diego. If you think of what UC San Diego was able to do in the 1960s, when they received that land, they transformed UC San Diego. We plan to transform San Diego State with this same opportunity. And it's going to benefit every single citizen and every student who dreams of coming to San Diego State.

- I know that San Diego State is a public entity. And I know you're not allowed to talk about this, but I am. I'm-- I'm a public citizen. And Soccer City is the opposition on this ballot and they've been making certain claims about SDSU and Mission Valley and I'd love to get some clarity, if you're comfortable with that?

- So right off the bat, student fees and tuition. They said that they're going to be raised.

- Absolutely not. Student fees will not increase under our plan. In fact, student fees have to go through a referendum process that the students initiate, so that factually is not correct.

- You know, the second claim I'd love clarity on is this idea that via the site plan, you're not obligated to build the stadium.

- Absolutely, we're going to build the stadium. In fact, we plan day one to begin this process of construction. It's a critical entry point for our students and we plan to use it 365 days a year. So it'll be available for football, soccer, conferences. It will be a site for concerts. We'll also be-- have activities in which faculty can use it in flex space for classes, so it's something that we really are committed to and we'll work on right away.

- Another is tax hikes . Increasing taxes on the citizens, any truth there?

- Not at all, there'll be absolutely no new taxes with this project.

- The last one that I want to bring up. Soccer City says that as SDSU is being duped by friends of San Diego State.

- Again, this is a false claim. What we actually are playing on is on our future. We must have more land in order to grow and provide the opportunities for our students and our community. And indeed many people want to see us grow. So this is the only acceptable plan that will allow us to grow in a way that can meet the demands of our community and the society at large.