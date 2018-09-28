NICK HARDWICK: Philip Rivers, playing some good ball. I think a big part of it is that he's just controlling what he can control, and he's being very methodical. And we asked him on Tuesday about LeBron James, and the pressure, and the whole deal. His commentary coming out of that I thought was just spectacular.

I've been kind of spreading the word about Philip Rivers, and where his thought process is. Because I think that was the last missing piece for Phil, as far as methodical and understanding. How pick apart defenses, and how they were trying to attack. And having a book on all the defensive coordinators across the league. And understanding how to set guys up, and take advantage, and being kind of fully armed on offense the way they are.

I thought the last piece was that like Eric Williams described it, seeing red. Of I'm just going to take a shot, and I've got to put this team on my back. And he said it took me longer to get that to understand that. I think that's the final piece of maturation for Philip Rivers, but these numbers for Phillip through three games now. I've got to remind you through three games. They're telling. He's having his best year. In all the categories you would want a quarterback to have his best year, he is having it right here.

JUDSON RICHAROS: And by the way, I know that you say it's only through three games. If you look at the two offenses that they've lost to, I think, it would be very easy for a quarterback. I like the way Eric said, it's going red.

NICK HARDWICK: Seeing red.

- Would there ever be a better time to see red when trying to keep up with the Chiefs and the Rams?

NICK HARDWICK: But you can't.

- Because when Phillip sees red, it doesn't necessarily work.

NICK HARDWICK: Here's Philip Rivers numbers. These are crazy. I'm not talking across the board, so this one is the first one that would be indicative. This is his highest by far. His rating, his quarterback rating-- I'm not talking the QBR. I'm talking his rating, 115.7 through three. His highest to date was in 2008, and that was 105.5.

So he's got 10 additional points on that one. His completion percentage, right where his highest was in 2013 under Ken Whisenhunt. He was 69.5 in 2013, 69.4 right now. So that category, he's second in compared to where he was. One other category that he's second in based on where he's projected to be down the line, so those who are current.

Those are the current ones that you could have, and then I projected out based on 16 games if he stays on pace with where he's at. If he stays on pace with where they're at, they've got four sacks given up through three games. Last year was his lowest in his career at 18. They're get rid of the ball quicker using a lot more five step drop.

21 sacks, they're on pace four this season, 21. Last year was 18. It was his career best, but they've also played Aaron Donald. They played the Rams. They only gave up one sack there, so they are on pace to do really good things. This 69.4 second best bat in the sacks are there, but here's where we're at.

He's on pace right now for 4,800 passing yards, 4,800. His best was in 2010. He had 4,710. He's on pace for 42 touchdowns this year, 42. He's thrown eight through three games. They threw 34 in 2008, and he's on pace for five interceptions. Five interceptions, now that would be absolutely remarkable.

He's thrown nine twice. That was 2006 and 2009. His numbers all tell you he is having a career year this year, and to me, it comes back to the mentality. He's always had the ability. He's always known how defenses are going to attack him. I think he's the smartest guy in football. But he had to have that maturation process to just stay within the program, and control what he can control.

- You know, and in some way, the interceptions may be more important than any amount of touchdowns he's thrown. But if you look at the importance of the plus and minus in NFL games, you know, if you're minus one, I think a lot of times you're losing about 60% of the time. If your mind is two, you're losing close to 80%--

NICK HARDWICK: You're done.

- --of the time. You're done.

NICK HARDWICK: It's all about the turnover ratio.

- It's all about.