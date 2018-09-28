- Have you ever been to a--

- Fargo, eh. I've been to the Fargo Dome.

- You ever been to a grumpy LeBron James media session?

- Jeez.

- All right, here were the two soundbites over the last couple of days.

- Is he Belichick?

- Got me thinking about LeBron. We'll tell you if he's expected to play or not. This was the one. Not a great question. I don't know if LeBron handled it great either.

INTERVIEWER: --expect to earn their respect and earn their loyalty?

LEBRON JAMES: Who, me?

INTERVIEWER: The fan base, yes.

LEBRON JAMES: Me?

INTERVIEWER: Yes, you.

LEBRON JAMES: Huh?

INTERVIEWER: Just what do you say to the fans that say they want to see you and earn their respect?

LEBRON JAMES: I signed a four year deal. How much more-- I mean, what do want me to do do?

INTERVIEWER: Yep. That's fine. I mean, you talked to them outside of here yesterday and--

LEBRON JAMES: Listen, I signed a four year deal. I'm here. So I mean, I know what I bring to the table on the floor.

- All right, what was worse, the question or the answer?

- What else you need? Like, what else you need?

- It's like, it's funny.

- It did-- it kind of reminding me of that. It's like, it's funny.

- Then there was this one where he was asked about, he has been donning number six at practice. He was asked about why is he wearing number six.

- What?

- I know, big news, big news.

- Oh, man.

INTERVIEWER: Speaking of numbers, you're wearing number six. Is there a particular reason why you're wearing that?

LEBRON JAMES: I've worn six in practice for a long time. Starting to figure out a lot of you guys just not recognizing who I am, huh? You have no idea. I've been doing this for about the last eight years now.

NICK HARDWICK: Get off your high horse.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Yeah, LeBron--

NICK HARDWICK: Jesus.

- OK, so you want my theory on this?

- Yeah, come on.

- And we'll tell you if he's expected to play or not in San Diego Sunday night.

- Jiminy Christmas.

- A game you can hear right here on Xtra 1360. LeBron-- we have to keep in mind about LeBron, LeBron loves to be liked. Like, I do put him in a rather insecure place, as far as athletes go.

Now I think he's come out of it somewhat. If you recall the backlash of the decision, LeBron James, for a number of years, was the bad guy.

NICK HARDWICK: Ooh.

- And he tried to play that role a little bit.

NICK HARDWICK: Didn't really work?

- It did not work for LeBron.

NICK HARDWICK: It's not fun.

- So here's my theory.

- Nobody wants to be the bad boy. Doesn't last very long.

- LeBron's nervous.

- You think so?

- I think LeBron is now in game mode, and game mode has made him on edge, because he's taken on this new challenge, and he doesn't know exactly what it's going to look like.

- I think he's got a lot going on.

- I think he does too.

- I think it just-- even outside of basketball, I would agree with you that basketball LeBron is different than off season LeBron.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Yes.

- But he's also got a lot of projects that he's working on, and he may not have enough free time for himself. Like, I get really grumpy if I don't have any free time.

I schedule in alone time for myself. He's probably getting used to driving around in LA traffic, getting shuttled around, bouncing back and forth between production meetings that he's working on all of his little side projects, other business meetings that he has to take, because you've got a lot of operations. You've got a school going on.

So he just needs-- he needs more free time. LeBron, chill out.

- You know, this is going to shock you coming from me, but LeBron isn't that different than the rest of us. He's a human being.

And LeBron has made a big decision, and now that decision has gotten real. And the anxiety and the anxiousness, especially when he's at practice and he's going, all right, I've got to make this work now-- and I think that LeBron is feeling all of that pressure, and he is projecting it on to the media, who isn't necessarily asking the best questions, by the way.

NICK HARDWICK: God, I've been wearing number six for years in practice. Why don't you know? It's like, can't he just play along? Play along with the question. It's like--

JUDSON RICHARDS: I've heard this, he's setting expectations for the Lakers media.

NICK HARDWICK: Oh, my god. Well, the girl that asked the question about, how are you going to earn Lakers fans' respect, he's like, who, me? It's like, can't you just be like, well, I plan to come and work hard, just like I have the rest of my career? Very easy.

You didn't have to put her on blast and be like, well, that's the stupidest question that I ever heard. He's going to get a lot of stupid questions.

- No doubt.

- I'm sure he's gotten a lot of stupid questions over his career.

- I did feel like her question wasn't very good, but I did appreciate her standing up to it.

NICK HARDWICK: Yeah.

- Like, she didn't wheel when he was like, what?

NICK HARDWICK: Just play along.

- Mike Trudell reporting Bill Walton says-- no not Bill.

- Luke.

- Luke. This would be a different report if it came from Bill.

- There's not enough letters on Twitter for Bill.

- Luke Walton says that LeBron James will play in Sunday's preseason opener right here in San Diego, likely limited minutes.

- Nice.

- How limited, we don't know. You can hear that game right here on Xtra 1360.

- You get two of his best minutes.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Yeah, exactly.

- Have fun out there.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Make it count.

- Have fun out out there.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Get those cameras out early. [CAMERA SOUNDS]

- There's no way they let him go out there and sprain his ankle.

JUDSON RICHARDS: No.

- Absolutely not. Like, he did last year and--

JUDSON RICHARDS: Please no. Please no.

- He did it last year in the preseason, sprained his ankle.

- Oh, that's right.

- Yeah, leading up into the regular season. So they're going to keep that limited.

- Well, remember when the Warriors were there, the floor was wet, and they just cancelled the game third quarter. They were like, pfft, we're done.

- Totally dig that.

- See ya.

- God, I dig that.