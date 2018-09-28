- Oh, that's right. It is "I Love You, Man" Friday. I love having one of my former teammates join us right now. He was at the Vikings-Rams game last night up in Los Angeles, and he's in the LA Airport right now, on his way to cover the UCLA Bruins taking on the Colorado Buffaloes.

That game is going to be at 6 o'clock tonight on Fox Sports 1. And it's Ben Leber on "I Love You, Man" Friday. Long-time NFL linebacker. Buddy, what is up?

BEN LEBER: Oh, Nick, it's an "I Love You, Man" Friday everyday for me, man. It's good to hear from you.

- That's what I'm talking about. Ben, so I love you, first off.

BEN LEBER: (CHUCKLING) I'm doing good. You know, it's a little early morning here in L.A.X., but I'm doing good, considering the fact that it was a shootout win for the Rams. Which I was hoping the Vikings weren't going to get into a shootout situation, but nevertheless, they did, and they lost. So a tough one last night for the Vikes.

- Ben, great game last night, man. 38-31, Rams over Vikings. I know you're on the Vikings Radio broadcast, so maybe on your end of things it wasn't great.

But broad NFL fan, that thing was about everything you could ask for. Watch it with a critical eye on the Vikings' side of things. What could they have cleaned up?

BEN LEBER: Oh man, everything defensively. Listen, it's been an absolute disaster for them defensively this whole season. You know, this was the number 1 defense in the league last year. And you lose one guy, you add Sheldon Richardson.

So in a sense, you got better. And all of a sudden now, there are-- they have issues in the back end with just mental errors, alignment mistakes. Things that just have to get at Mike Zimmer.

Because keep in mind, he's known as one of the best teachers in the NFL. So here's a guy that prides himself on letting his players know what the X's and O's are, what the tendencies are, giving them the test before the test. And so far this season, it's been failure after failure of guys just getting lined up, and guys just not doing normal coverage responsibilities.

I'll get that Sean McVay was very creative last night, but the previous three games, there was nothing special going on. Nothing crazy exotic with different concepts, and guys just started busting them, leaving guys wide-open. So a myriad of problems in the back seven.

- So when I'm watching that game last night, immediately, my attention goes to Sean McVay. And I've played Mike Zimmer's defenses before, and I thought they were very fundamentally sound and schematically on-point. And there were times where they certainly got us in that cat-and-mouse game.

But watching last night, it looked like Sean McVay schematically had the upper hand. He was finding ways to get wide receivers on linebackers, creating real mismatches. Do you think it was just schematically Sean McVay beat Mike Zimmer last night? Or do you think there was more breakdowns?

BEN LEBER: You're right, man. I mean, you've got a good eye for what's going on. Anthony Barr should not be consistently lined up against those slot receivers. And then not only that, but carry them through the zone. You know, I thought that was the disappointing part of the game too, is I know Sean McVay's known as a genius, on of these "Beautiful Mind" type of football guys, but he was doing what I thought was just simple stuff. I just couldn't believe that the Vikings didn't adjust to just the basic personnel deals that got them in a lot of those situations.

- Yeah, Ben. Having Cooper Kupp on my Fantasy team, watching him line up with Anthony Barr certainly helped out.

BEN LEBER: Oh, stop it, [INAUDIBLE]. Just stop.

- But you're right. I mean, they found mismatches. They seemed like simple ones that you would never end up in that the Rams were in. How impressed were you as a former linebacker watching Todd Gurley?

BEN LEBER: You know, he's a load to bring down. I didn't see on tape so much of the patience. And I know that he's a patient runner too. But he's capable of so much speed and explosion. But I was amazed on a lot of the stretches, on the outside stretch plays, that he would just sort of pitter-patter his feet, and the line would get some push.

And before he even really hit the accelerator, he's already at two or three yards down the field. And then he'd just kind of make a quick little cut back, and he'd fall ahead for nine yards. And we were terrible at one point. I think there were seven first downs in which they handed the ball off just to talk Todd Gurley on basically the same play. And he had 45 yards on those seven touches on first down.

I'm like, OK, you've got a really talented offense here that has got a lot of weapons, and Jared Goff is fast becoming a star in this league. And you're giving up seven yards on first down? You can't do that. So there was-- there's a lot of problems in a lot of areas.

- So Ben, in the NFL, the rules are changing to really hamstring the defense. And I think the NFL really wants these big passing attacks, and they want a lot of throwing touchdowns. Are we just done playing football? Are we done playing defense in the NFL?

BEN LEBER: Man, it looks like it. It looks like it. I will say that I will give the ref some credit last night.

I think going back to the special session that was called last week, and they came out and said, we're not going to change anything. We're fine with the interpretations, and all that stuff. I do think that it's just like in the preseason with the helmet rule.

I think they're going to call less and less of these hits on the quarterback. They clearly are getting the point across like, we're going to make this an issue early on. I know it's going to piss off a lot of people, but we need to send the message, and send it in a harsh way. And I think they've done that.

And you look at the game last night, Stefon Diggs had his helmet taken off on one particular play. There were a couple other really hard hits where I think if you slow it down and look at the letter of the law, there could have been some major violent fouls out there. But they're letting the guys play.

And I think that was the first game since the new interpretation of the rules decision came out. And I think, hey, they are getting the message that, we're going to let these guys play a little bit. Just because things look violent doesn't mean that there's always a foul or an infraction. So I thought the officials did a good job handling the physical game.

- Well Ben, thank you so much for your time today. Safe travels getting out to Colorado. Call a great game, and enjoy the little miniature bye week that you've got on Sunday with the Vikings off.

BEN LEBER: I know, the baby bye. I like it. I get home tomorrow around noon. I've got all day Saturday and Sunday to hang out with family.

- Well, perfect. Enjoy it, Ben. We'll be following along, bud.

BEN LEBER: All right, thanks a lot. It was good talking to you guys.