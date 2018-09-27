MIKE POMERANZ: Of the nation's leading high school rushers, two are from California, two are from Indiana, and one is from Arizona. After five games, Rancho Buena Vista's Dorian Richardson is third in the country. Here's the Union Tribune's prep sports writer, John Maffei, on Richardson.

- He's 5' 9", about 235. And they're going to give it to him 35, 40 times the game. And Dorian is going to probably set some records.

He's going to be in the 2,500 yard to 3,000 yard range this year. And I'm looking for Dorian to have a big year.

- Maffei's prediction has come true. The rugged, quiet senior back has enjoyed running over defenders this season. You know, he did the same thing as a youngster, but that was on the other side of the ball.

Tracy Richardson did not want her youngest of four children, her baby, Dorian, to play football. But she compromised and let him play flag football.

- My thoughts at first were, because it was flag, OK, that's OK. He's not going to get tackled.

- Played flag-- that's what my mom wanted me to start off with-- to start getting like, the speed of football.

MIKE POMERANZ: But Dorian wanted to play tackle football. Coaches and his father, Philip, agreed.

TRACY RICHARDSON: We kept having everybody come to us like, he was fast, he needs to do this, and he needs to do that. He could handle it.

- And then two years later, I got moved into tackle football at Pop Warner.

MIKE POMERANZ: Dorian, a big, husky kid at the time, played a pretty mean style of defense.

TRACY RICHARDSON: He did very well. He ran people over. He got the nickname, Tank, and that was because he would just take off and people would just be laid out, because he would run them over.

- And then come [INAUDIBLE] game of my first year, they asked, who wants to run the ball, and I was the first one to get up there.

TRACY RICHARDSON: He's like, come on, Coach, please, please, please. So they let him do it. He ran a touchdown. That was his-- that was all she wrote. You know, he got the position of running back the following year.

MIKE POMERANZ: After excelling in Pop Warner, Richardson continued to shine on Rancho Buena Vista's freshman team.

JOE MEYER: They would put him on the kickoff team, and then he'd return the kick. You know, and then they'd put him at running back, and he'd run for a touchdown.

MIKE POMERANZ: He scored 41 touchdowns as a freshman. Then during Dorian's sophomore season, injuries in the varsity backfield opened the door for him to be promoted from JV to varsity.

COACH: Nice, nice.

- He responded well. He wanted the challenge.

- I was nervous. And it was just like, I can do this. It's just one more step up. First hit on varsity that first game, it was a wake up call.

It was a wake up call. I didn't think I was ready, but when I got hit, I was like, OK, just to run the ball, just run the ball, just do what I do best.

- That's what I'm so proud of him about, is that he grew as a football player and he knew what he needed to do to make himself better to come back and have a good junior and senior year.

MIKE POMERANZ: One of the things he needed to do was get stronger. Not a problem for the stocky, self-motivated Richardson.

- He's a very strong kid, and he's gotten a lot stronger because he's worked hard in the weight room.

- He's squatting over 575 pounds. So I mean, that's pretty strong.

COACH: Push. That was good.

[CHEERING]

SEAN DAVIS: He just leads by example. You know, he doesn't really say much. He just does it, and that's how we all try to be [INAUDIBLE] and try to model ourselves after him. Just his work ethic is really amazing, and it's amazing what he can do in the weight room.

JOE MEYER: His hips and down to his knees is very strong. And that's where guys try to go tackle him at times, and they can't take him on down there because of his leg strength.

MIKE POMERANZ: That strength was never more evident than last November in a first round Division III playoff game against Santana.

DORIAN RICHARDSON: I looked at the field. I just like, had my jacket on, just like, we're going to have a good night tonight.

MIKE POMERANZ: Good is a vast understatement for Dorian's performance that night.

- Santana team sling the ball around the field a little bit. And I knew they were dangerous, and I knew I had to stay a couple touchdowns ahead of them and keep it going.

MIKE POMERANZ: Of Rancho Buena Vista's first eight drives, seven ended with a Richardson touchdown.

TRACY RICHARDSON: It was exciting, because it was like a different route he took. It was just, did he break that? Did he seriously to get through all that? You know. And he was able to.

MIKE POMERANZ: Late in the game, an assistant told Coach Meyer that Dorian needed a couple of yards to break the CIF San Diego Section single game record of 436 yards rushing.

JOE MEYER: Well, then he broke the long run, and we pulled him out of the game, because my goal is was not to run a score up on anybody, but I wanted to give him the record.

- The whole stadium was just excited for him.

MIKE POMERANZ: There appeared to be little fatigue as Dorian scored touchdown number eight in that 62-43 win.

- Late in the game, he's just as ready to go as he was the first play of the game.

MIKE POMERANZ: Dorian finished with 38 carries for a record 499 yards, a CIF San Diego Section single game record.

- After the game as when I found out that he had the eight touchdowns, and that was a CIF record too.

MIKE POMERANZ: In the second game of this season at Irvine, Dorian nearly broke both his rushing and touchdown records.

DORIAN RICHARDSON: Coming off a week one loss this season, it was just, we got to get a win.

JOE MEYER: Irvine moved the ball. They were moving the ball on us up and down the field, and we had to keep scoring, you know. I had to stay a couple touchdowns ahead of them, and you got to just go with what's working.

And we threw the ball well in that game, but then Dorian, you know, he ran the ball well too. And you know, then you come to the end, and you know, he had 400 and like, 93 yards in that game with seven touchdowns.

ANNOUNCER: Ball saved by Dorian Richardson all the way to the end zone for a Longhorn touchdown.

- He just has that natural feel for the game. Makes him special.

MIKE POMERANZ: Special, even when the whole stadium knows he's going to get the ball.

- Just hit the hole, and hopefully, we break it through.

- He's just so compact. Like, it just makes him so much more difficult to tackle.

MIKE POMERANZ: The senior will soon need to make a decision on college. San Diego State, UNLV, Texas Tech and others have reached out, but the choice will come down to academics.

- Mostly it's just based on what I want to major in in college, and still kind of thinking about that.

- He has a bright career ahead of him somewhere at a four year college. We just got to find the right spot for him.

MIKE POMERANZ: Tracy Richardson is now just barely OK her youngest son playing football.

TRACY RICHARDSON: I want him to continue with whatever his heart desires, you know. If it's football, you know, continue with that. But I also want him to stay humble in whatever he does.

MIKE POMERANZ: Although he occasionally runs people over, Tank is humble. And no matter how many yards he gains or touchdowns he scores, that's not likely to change.