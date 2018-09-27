- As the Senior Vice President of Padres Community Military Affairs, it's our biggest fundraiser, our biggest initiative. And we're proud to do it. And all the money raised stays local. And 100% of it goes to the bottom line, thanks to the benefactors covering the cost. So that formula, where every rider knows every penny they raise goes to local San Diego based cancer research and treatment, very rare. And it's really impressive. Because those cancer research institutions here are best in class.

I ride for my brother Peter, who's a two-time cancer survivor. And I ride for Randy Jones, who bravely fought it and has come out on the good side and is with me here today.

We're proud of my brother, who's dealt with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma twice, and battled through, and has survived, and is healthy, on the good side of it. Others haven't been as fortunate. We're proud of Randy Jones, and what he's done to conquer [INAUDIBLE]. But we know that cancer affects all of us. And Randy and Peter are just two great examples of the inspiration for all of us to get on our bikes.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Here he comes. Our first place, for our ride for Pedal the Cause.