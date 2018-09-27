Andy Green on Travis Jankowski: ‘He’s a winning baseball player’
Andy Green on Travis Jankowski: 'He's a winning baseball player'
- Uh, he's done a lot. You know, he started this year in Triple-A. Didn't have the greatest Spring Training. Fell behind some guys. I think he's shown that he fills a really important niche role for us, where you get a guy that can flat-out run off the bench, flat-out defend the field. When you get right, he's on the mound. And give you really competitive strong at-bats and get on base consistently. That's a winning baseball player. And he's done that for us all season long. And he's right up there probably behind AJ Ellis with second highest on-base percentage on our club. And we definitely value that.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices