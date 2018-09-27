Travis Jankowski on his 3-for-4 day, becoming a dad
Travis Jankowski on his 3-for-4 day, becoming a dad
- Mike, thanks so much. Travis, congratulations. Outstanding ball game tonight including the home run. How good did it feel to be rounding those bases tonight?
- It felt great. You know, it took away from this cold weather a little bit. Got the adrenaline flowing. Any time you can jog around the bases it feels good.
- I was going to ask you about the cold. No sleeves? I mean, nothing for a Pennsylvania kid?
- I mean, these are insulated. So I'm not going-- I'm not going to take all the credit. It's pretty warm under here. But yeah, I don't like playing with sleeves.
- I've got to ask you about the home run. A two-strike situation right there. Walk us through that at-bat if you don't mind.
- Yeah. He, you know, attacked with the first pitch curveball. That went two heaters up. And you know, I figured he was kind of setting me up for that curveball. He left it up in the zone a little bit. And you know, I just got the barrel to it and just barely got out of there.
- Well that's man-sized pop right there. That's not like wind-blown into the basket at Wrigley. You got some bragging rights now, don't you?
- Yeah, that's the dad strength. That's not me, that's the dad strength kicking in for sure.
- All right, we have to ask you about the dad strength. Congratulations. You and Lindsey with your son Bentley entering the world. How good does it feel to be a dad right now?
- Amazing. You know, I don't think if you're a dad-- If you're not a dad, there's no way to describe the feeling. But I know all the dads out there know it. It's awesome. It's a whole new world to experience. So it's really cool.
- All right, everybody's asking. You know, sure, did he enter the world with long, golden locks like you and Lindsey have?
- No. No, it wasn't too long. But it's definitely blonde. Blonde hair and blue eyes. So he's a little cutie.
- Travis, what are you most proud of this season, in terms of what you worked on and improved on this year?
- Yeah, I think honestly for me, it's just understanding my role and getting on base. I'm really happy with my on-base percentages. I know there's always room for improvement. But I think this year is a huge stride for me. And looking forward to keeping it going.
- Travis, congratulations on the great game and being a dad.
- Thanks, Bob.
- Mike back over to you in San Diego.
